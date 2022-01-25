Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 guidance to $2.01-2.29 EPS.

TXN stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,111,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,723. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.28. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

