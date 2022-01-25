The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,282.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

