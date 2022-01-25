The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report sales of $16.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.34 billion. Boeing reported sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $64.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.83 billion to $64.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $89.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.57.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.86. The company had a trading volume of 115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,285. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

