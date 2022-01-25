The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE BCO opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.