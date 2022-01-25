The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives $268.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDRLF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equity Research raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S stock remained flat at $$35.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

