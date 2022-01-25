The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 16.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. 23,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,956. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

