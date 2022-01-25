The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 137 ($1.85).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 93.12 ($1.26) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company has a market capitalization of £712.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.97.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($113,329.74).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

