The RMR Group (RMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect The RMR Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

