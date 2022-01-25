TheStreet Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to D

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of DT opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

