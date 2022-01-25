Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Decreased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Thor Industries worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of THO traded down $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,698. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.13 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

