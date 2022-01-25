Throne Trading Down 60.4% This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Throne has a total market cap of $74.20 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,884,354 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

