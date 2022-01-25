TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 360 ($4.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 320 ($4.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.74).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

