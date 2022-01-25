Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.07. Toast shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 8,079 shares changing hands.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Get Toast alerts:

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.