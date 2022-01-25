Tolar (TOL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $546,931.86 and approximately $68,827.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00042264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.