Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 175.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.