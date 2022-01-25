Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
