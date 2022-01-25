Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 26,376 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the average volume of 2,483 call options.

Shares of CTXS opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

