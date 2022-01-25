Tranche Finance (SLICE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,991.00

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $65,991.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

