TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.28

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.28 and traded as low as C$16.41. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.97, with a volume of 655,742 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.55.

The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.698747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

