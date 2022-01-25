Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 617,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,392,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $27,543,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

