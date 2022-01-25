Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC reduced its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 980.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,821 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,000. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,679 shares of company stock worth $229,633. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

