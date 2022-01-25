TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 442,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 132,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 281,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.