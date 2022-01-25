TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.45.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.08. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $162.51 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

