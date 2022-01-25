TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

