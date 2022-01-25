TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.