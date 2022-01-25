TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

