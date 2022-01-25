TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

EMR stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

