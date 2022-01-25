Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $87,474.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

