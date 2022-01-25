Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.16.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

