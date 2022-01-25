Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.