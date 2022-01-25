Truist Financial Corp Purchases 924 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

