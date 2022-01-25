Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,369 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

