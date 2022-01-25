Truist Financial Corp Sells 350 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

