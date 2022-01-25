Truist Financial Corp Sells 628 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

