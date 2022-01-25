Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $133.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $856.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

