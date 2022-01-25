TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

