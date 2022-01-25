Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
