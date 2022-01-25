Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,873. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

