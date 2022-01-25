Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.65. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

