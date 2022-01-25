Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. Tuya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

