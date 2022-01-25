Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 199.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 42.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,592 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $202.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.