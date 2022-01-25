U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

USB stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,742. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

