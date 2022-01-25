U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $56.81 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

