UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.40

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNMF remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

About Anima

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

