UBS Group Increases Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Price Target to €5.40

Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from €5.30 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($6.14) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNMF remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.
About Anima
