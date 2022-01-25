UBS Group Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $118.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

