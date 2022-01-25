UBS Group Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($53.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of ALO traded down €0.71 ($0.81) on Tuesday, reaching €30.79 ($34.99). 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.28. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

