UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $185.18

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.18 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 200,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

