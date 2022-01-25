Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

