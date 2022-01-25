Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.22 ($41.16).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.83 ($44.13). 482,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.80. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

