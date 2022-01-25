United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 790808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after buying an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.