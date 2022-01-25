Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.32 million and the lowest is $67.08 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UVSP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

