Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after acquiring an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

